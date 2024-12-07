24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois State Police trooper injured by suspected intoxicated driver in Posen, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 7, 2024 3:30AM
POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois State Police trooper is seriously hurt after being hit by a suspected intoxicated driver.

The crash happened Thursday night on I-57 near 135th Street in Posen, officials said.

Illinois State Police say the trooper was standing next to a vehicle that had been pulled over. That's when they say another driver hit the trooper's squad car and the pulled-over vehicle, which then pushed the trooper backwards into a ditch.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

ISP continues to investigate.

