Illinois terrorism experts warn extremists may target public holiday celebrations

Illinois terrorism experts are warning extremists may target public holiday celebrations after an ominous anti-Christmas threat from ISIS.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jarring Christmas greeting straight from an ISIS workshop, according to terrorism investigators, is urging radical followers in the U.S. and other western nations to "Make it Miserable" for Christian faithful.

In the graphic, an ornament hanging from a tree is a grenade, with a rifle as the backdrop, held by a camouflage-commando. The not-so-veiled threat has grabbed the attention of Illinois State Police.

The alert for Illinois law enforcement, prepared by analysts at the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center in Springfield, was dated November 20 and obtained by the I-Team. It points police statewide to a graphic from ISIS Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K.

The poster with a grenade ornament and a rifle is underscored by three words: "Make it Miserable."

According to the state police alert sent to law enforcement across Illinois, "these types of graphics have been common in the last decade as terrorist organizations and violent extremists encourage attacks during the holiday season."

In addition, the alert states "current events such as the Israel-HAMAS conflict and personal grievances related to the 2024 election cycle have contributed to the enhanced threat environment."

As the I-Team has reported the past several years, hardline anti-American ISIS-K extremists target large public gatherings, exactly what draws tourists to downtown Chicago. State police warn these so-called "soft targets" are desirable for violent extremists.

Investigators say they are not aware of any specific threat plan here, but note that "in the upcoming months and weeks, there will be several religious holidays and dates of significance representing numerous faiths that will be celebrated.... with higher than normal attendance."

They say "violent extremists may view these places as a more attractive target during this time" of year.

State intelligence experts have listed out 15 holidays spanning all of December celebrated in Christian churches, in the Jewish faith and by Hindus, Buddhists and Wicca/Pagans. For jihadists, any of them would be a target of opportunity, and that's why the state police are trying to raise law enforcement awareness.