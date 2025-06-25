Increase in opioid overdoses during heat wave triggers Chicago's spike alert system

There was a spike in opioid drug overdoes incidents over the weekend, during a Chicago heat wave, triggering the first red alert of the year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While the number of opioid overdoses has been coming down citywide over the last couple of years, this past weekend saw a spike, triggering the first red alert of the year.

Health officials told ABC7 the hot temperatures may be to blame, at least, in part.

As the temperatures soared this past Saturday, so did the number of EMS calls for opioid overdoses. There were more than 37 overdoses, the number set by the Chicago Department of Public Health as a red alert trigger.

"What we see more is, as the weather warms up, we see, on average, more overdoses," said Chicago Department of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Miao Jenny Hua.

Health officials say the spike is similar to the one that also occurs in gun violence and domestic violence incidents during the summer months and can be partly attributed to the specific nature of where these overdoses occur.

"Five neighborhoods on the West Side of Chicago account for something like a third of all overdoses that happen citywide. Over half of those overdoses do occur outside," Hua said.

A former heroin addict himself, Marnell Brown runs an organization called To Walk in My Shoes. He and his team drive around those five neighborhoods, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, North Lawndale, Austin and Humboldt Park, administering Narcan to those in distress.

"Once they get their drug, they don't go on the inside and do their drugs. They do their drugs right there on the spot or leaving the spot," Brown said.

This weekend, he says, was busy.

"We seen more activity Saturday than we've seen in the past Saturdays," Brown said. "People just have a different reaction to fentanyl when they're in the heat."

But while Chicago EMS dispatch records do show a definite increase in the number of overdose calls during the summer months, health officials say not all red alert spikes are triggered by heat. The introduction of new substances into the drug supply can also lead to a spike and so can holidays. Last year's only red alert came on Mother's Day when the high was only 66 degrees.

Ultimately, beating addition is the only way to continue to bring those numbers down. Free and immediate medication assisted treatments are available to all Illinois residents at 833-234-6343, or text "HELP" to 833234.

Click here for more information about the hotline.