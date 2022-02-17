Illinois woman arrested, admits to breaching US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Another Illinois woman has been charged in the Capitol Hill attack that happened last January.
SEE ALSO | Biden orders Trump White House visitor logs turned over to Jan. 6 committee
Leticia Vilhena Ferreira of Indian Head Park has been arrested on charges that she breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, court documents showed.
EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.
Court documents showed that she texted a friend the next day, worried that she might be in trouble.
RELATED | North Shore Kulas brothers plead guilty to misdemeanors in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
Ferreira admitted to entering the Capitol and taking pictures and videos that she has since shared with federal agents.