Illinois woman arrested, admits to breaching US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Another Illinois woman has been charged in the Capitol Hill attack that happened last January.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira of Indian Head Park has been arrested on charges that she breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, court documents showed.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Court documents showed that she texted a friend the next day, worried that she might be in trouble.

Ferreira admitted to entering the Capitol and taking pictures and videos that she has since shared with federal agents.