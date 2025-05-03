Indiana opens relief fund applications after deadly storms slam area

State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, according to the IDHS website.

State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, according to the IDHS website.

State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, according to the IDHS website.

State funding cannot replace insurance coverage, according to the IDHS website.

People in Indiana impacted by the strong March storms can now apply for disaster relief.

Northwest Indiana saw damage from severe storms several times in March.

People with damage to their homes can apply for money from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Applications will be capped at $2,000 initially. Homeowners could receive additional assistance after a damage assessment.

The State Disaster Relief Fund is only for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

SDRF is reviewing applications for the following disaster events:

-March 1, 2025: Mine Collapse

-March 15, 2025: Severe Storms

-March 19, 2025: Severe Storms

-March 30 - April 2, 2025: Severe Storms/Flooding

To learn how to apply for assistance, click here; or call 317-232-2222.

RELATED | Indiana governor declares state of emergency for Lake County, other areas slammed by severe storms