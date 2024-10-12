WATCH LIVE

Report: 43% Americans have had password hacked, compromised

Over 25% of people use password: 1,2,3, 4, experts say

Saturday, October 12, 2024 5:56PM
Keep your password from getting hacked or compromised with these helpful quick tips.

CHICAGO -- Here is a quick password tip.

Tech experts at the website Hostingadvice.com say a new study shows that 43% of Americans have had their password hacked or compromised.

The reason? Mostly laziness. Experts say that more than 25% of people use the password 1,2,3,4 and almost a third of people don't change passwords when they are prompted.

Always use strong, original passwords with numbers and characters.

Find a sentence that is special to you and add characters.

Consider getting a password manager app or use suggested, complicated passwords which your device can save.

