Benefit Concert for Gaza to feature Common, aid humanitarian relief in Middle East

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 12:17AM
Benefit concert to feature Common, aid humanitarian relief in Gaza
Chicago's Benefit Concert for Gaza will be held Oct. 6 at the Bridgeport Ramova Theatre, aiding humanitarian relief a year into the Israel-Hamas war.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People around Chicago can support humanitarian relief in Gaza by attending a concert in the city.

Next month, the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, or IMAN, is hosting a Benefit Concert for Gaza at the famous Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport.

The concert will feature Grammy award winning artists including Chicago's own Common.

ABC7 was joined Wednesday by IMAN Executive Director Rami Nashashibi. He explained how the money raised from the event will be used to help people in Gaza and what the mission of the Inner-City Muslim Action Network is.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Benefit Concert for Gaza is happening Sunday, October 6 at the Ramova Theatre. More information can be found here.

List of performers:

  • Common
  • Mo Amer
  • Mumu Fresh
  • K'Naan
  • Freeway
  • Nemahsis
  • DJ Dummy
  • Laura Elkeslassy
  • Daniel Kahm
  • Drea D'Nur
  • Ronnie Malley
  • Phenom
  • And more

