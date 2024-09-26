Benefit Concert for Gaza to feature Common, aid humanitarian relief in Middle East

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People around Chicago can support humanitarian relief in Gaza by attending a concert in the city.

Next month, the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, or IMAN, is hosting a Benefit Concert for Gaza at the famous Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport.

The concert will feature Grammy award winning artists including Chicago's own Common.

ABC7 was joined Wednesday by IMAN Executive Director Rami Nashashibi. He explained how the money raised from the event will be used to help people in Gaza and what the mission of the Inner-City Muslim Action Network is.

The Benefit Concert for Gaza is happening Sunday, October 6 at the Ramova Theatre. More information can be found here.

