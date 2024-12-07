Jada's Journey to host annual holiday fundraiser for families in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The nonprofit organization Jada's Journey is inviting everyone to their second annual holiday "Gifts and Games" fundraiser.

It kicks off Sunday, Dec. 8. This year's boutique is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Mundelein, located at 510 IL-83.

You can spend the afternoon shopping and playing games for a chance to win some incredible prizes.

This year, Jada's Journey is donating $10,000 to support families in need at Compass Health Center in Northbrook. You can register here.

Jada's Journey began when founder Michele Pyster lost her daughter, Jada, to drug addiction and mental health issues. Now, her organization is on a mission to help others in honor of her daughter's memory.

If you would like to support Jada's Journey, visit their website at www.jadas-journey.org