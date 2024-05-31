'Jake from State Farm' actor Kevin Miles reflects on Chicago roots: 'It was very supportive here'

"Jake from State Farm" actor Kevin Miles reflected on his local roots at The Chicago Academy for the Arts and returned to share some life lessons.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Jake from State Farm" is one of the most well-known characters on TV screens. The actor who plays "Jake" is from Chicago.

Kevin Miles recently returned to his high school alma mater in West Town.

Nothing but good memories greet Miles at The Chicago Academy for the Arts. The famous former student is better known as "Jake from State Farm."

"It was loving here," Miles said. "It was very supportive here."

Jake just reminds me to be a gentleman at all times and know that there is, like love and genuine people in the world Kevin Miles, Jake from State Farm

Before staring in the popular television commercials, Miles roamed the halls in West Town. He recently returned there to give back and share some life lessons.

"You kind of have this weird idea of LA, where you're going to just jump in and someone's going to find you," Miles said. "But in reality, there's a lot of work there. You do have to know that medium."

It wasn't easy for Miles to get where he is now.

"I did have to live in my car as a choice," Miles said. "I only had a couple of dollars in my pocket. I'm from Chicago, so I know we can learn and adapt to almost any environment and I take pride in that. An alumni invited me to be an extra on her movie, so I slept over there in Downtown LA for a little bit, just so I could be close."

Those days are long gone. His character "Jake" is now so much a part of pop culture that he was recently spoofed on Saturday Night Live by actor Michael B. Jordan.

"Seeing him play me, I mean, even now, it's like, wow!" Miles said. "I've been watching him, you know, since 'The Wire,' so it's kind of crazy to get there!"

It's not so crazy for the people who knew him back in the day.

"Kevin was always very, very focused," The Chicago Academy for the Arts dance teacher Randy Duncan said. "So he would laugh in class, of course, because he didn't think he was doing as good as he was."

"For our kids to watch someone who is one of the most visible actors in the world right now, still thinking about, 'where am I going as an artist?' What am I working on and how am I going to get there?' is super inspiring for them," The Chicago Academy for the Arts Head of School Jason Patera said.

Miles is inspiring the next generation of students at the academy.

"He talks a lot about trying to put yourself into your acting, and like make sure you spread good vibes and positive energy," student Tvesha Gupta said. "And I think that's a really good message."

Miles reflected on how wearing the iconic red State Farm jacket has affected him.

"Jake just reminds me to be a gentleman at all times and know that there is, like love and genuine people in the world," Miles said.

Miles was in town for the wedding of one of the State Farm commercials' writers, who is also from Chicago.

Miles said his next project is a children's book based on the adventures of his young nephew, who came with "Uncle Jake" on his school visit.