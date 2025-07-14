James Patterson pens true crime story about Bryan Kohberger and the Idaho college murders

Best-selling author, James Patterson, is out with a brand-new book about Bryan Kohberger and the Idaho college murders.

Patterson and co-writer Vicky Ward interviewed over 300 people with ties to the case, including family and friends who believe Maddie Mogen was the target.

She and three other students were killed in November 2022.

The Pennsylvania Poconos native pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced next week.

Good Morning America will have much more on the revelations in Patterson's book, "The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy."

