2 Chicago-area men charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack, prosecutors say

Michael Mollo, Jr. from Oak Lawn and Emil Kozeluh from Palos Heights are the latest Chicago-area men to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attack.

2 Chicago-area men charged in Jan. 6 attack: prosecutors Michael Mollo, Jr. from Oak Lawn and Emil Kozeluh from Palos Heights are the latest Chicago-area men to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attack.

2 Chicago-area men charged in Jan. 6 attack: prosecutors Michael Mollo, Jr. from Oak Lawn and Emil Kozeluh from Palos Heights are the latest Chicago-area men to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attack.

2 Chicago-area men charged in Jan. 6 attack: prosecutors Michael Mollo, Jr. from Oak Lawn and Emil Kozeluh from Palos Heights are the latest Chicago-area men to be charged in the January 6 Capitol attack.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago-area men are facing federal charges after they allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors said Friday that Michael Mollo, Jr. from Oak Lawn and Emil Kozeluh from Palos Heights were seen in surveillance images during the attack on the Capitol.

They are facing several charges, including disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

RELATED | Sentencing memo for Illinois man convicted in Jan. 6 riot warns of 'risk of another attack'

The two men from the south suburbs are among dozens of Illinois residents who have been charged in the January 6 attack.

READ MORE | Schiller Park man sentenced, immediately taken into custody for Jan. 6 violence

