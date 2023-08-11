Chicago police officer Karol Chwiesiuk, charged in Capitol riots, testifies; no verdict yet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Karol Chwiesiuk has finished doing something very few criminal defendants do: he testified in front of the jury and tried to explain why he thinks he is innocent. The Chicago police officer's testimony about the events of January 6, 2021, all insinuated there was nothing to see at the Capitol, despite the sirens blaring, angry screams, gushing blood and bashing of windows.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Whether riot, insurrection or just a violent protest at the U.S. Capitol, then 29-year old Chwiesiuk said he didn't hear the blaring alarm bells going off on January 6th, and never heard officers telling members of the crowd to halt.

The now-sidelined city cop told jurors at D.C. federal court that he was committing no crimes when he climbed through a broken window that day of infamy.

Chwiesiuk was pictured on numerous security cameras played for the jury. He testified he hoisted himself through busted out windows instead of using the door because it would have taken longer to push through the crowd.

It was a crowd that had largely come from a President Trump rally down the street, one that Chwiesiuk admitted attending. He told the jury he thought it would be fun.

The Chicago patrolman said he didn't vandalize anything, and didn't even know Congress was in session when he and his sister drove to D.C. to partake in the historic events. The officer sworn to serve and protect in Chicago claimed he saw no barricades or signs that indicated he shouldn't be there.

During the jury trial being officiated by D.C. Judge Ana Reyes, prosecutors asked about a text message on January 6th in which Chwiesiuk said he had "knocked out a commie." He told them it was joke.

"It's not the most complex case in the world. It really is very simple. The facts are fundamental and are not in dispute. I cannot imagine the defense can persuasively argue that the defendant was not there and was not where photos and testimony show him to be. The question is, why was he there? Did he intend to disrupt an official proceeding? Did he understand he had no lawful authority to be present at that place at that time?" said Gil Soffer, ABC 7's chief legal analyst.

The jury will resume deliberating Friday on five misdemeanor charges. The officer is currently on unpaid status at CPD and has had his state firearms card revoked. A major point of contention at trial is why Chwiesiuk ended up in a U.S. senator's office on January 6th. He testified Thursday that he didn't see any signage, and thought it was a smoking room.