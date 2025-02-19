New Jersey man who uses a wheelchair seeks to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Anthony Johnson has a behind-the-scenes look at the man's training.

NEW JERSEY -- When a person is determined, nothing is out of reach.

That's why Jeff Harmon and his friends from Fitness, Fellowship and Faith (called F-3) are training for a trek up one of the world's tallest mountain peaks.

"I've been in a wheelchair since 2017 because of a neurological disease. And I started to wonder, could I climb a mountain?" Harmon said.

What a mountain he chose! Harmon plans to scale Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, which soars over 19,000 feet.

This will be no small feat. He's part of a group called "More Heart Than Scars" that helps those with disabilities reach the highest heights.

"So, as I started talking to my friends at that organization, they said to me, Jeff, if you want to climb Kilimanjaro, you could do it," he said.

Harmon and his F3 crew went to work.

"I am extremely looking forward to it. Fourteen months into the training right now, and so we've had the date circled for a while and the excitement just keeps building," Luke Iorio said.

The climb starts on September 7. It will take four days to reach the peak of Kilimanjaro. So that means Harmon and his crew must be ready for the grueling task. Harmon puts in vigorous workouts.

"He climbs the ropes. He does pull-ups. He does his own style of burpees. It's pretty impressive to watch," trainer Jamie Voit said.

The members of F-3 push the limits to get ready. Harmon's group is called "My Impossible Makes Every Dream Possible."

"What I would say to people who are in my shoes, who have an impossible in their life, is you are capable of so much more than you might believe right now," Harmon said.

