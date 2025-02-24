Man charged in Joliet bar shooting that injured woman, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly two years after a suburban bar shooting, Joliet police have arrested a suspect.

The shooting happened on March 11, 2023 at Eden's Bar and Grill on Gardner Street at about 2:41 a.m.

A woman, 36, had been shot in the leg inside the bar. Police said the shooting is believed to have happened outside the bar.

In February 2025, Jerell Barber, 31 of Joliet, was arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

Barber was taken into custody on Friday by U.S. Marshals. It is unknown if police are searching for more suspects.