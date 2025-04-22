Jesse Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, holding wine tasting at Mariano's in Bucktown

His dad Jon Bon Jovi is a legend from living on a prayer, but Jesse Bongiovi is writing his own chapter in the form of wine!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- His dad is a legend.. from living on a prayer, but Jesse Bongiovi is writing his own chapter in the form of wine!

Have you heard of Hampton Water Rosé or Hampton Water Bubbly? The drinks are exploding in popularity, especially online.

The brand was co-founded by Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse!

Jesse Bongiovi to Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about how Hampton Water Rose came about as well as growing up in the Bon Jovi home.

Hampton Water Rose is on sale right now and it costs around $17 a bottle in Chicago.

Jesse Bongiovi will be holding a tasting event at the Bucktown Mariano's, 2112 N Ashland Ave., from 3-6 p.m. with an appearance and bottle signing from Jesse from 4-5:30 p.m. and a signed guitar giveaway at 5 p.m.

