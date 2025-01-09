Suburban family coordinated Jimmy Carter's Washington D.C. funeral: 'It was really beautiful'

A suburban Chicago family coordinated former President Jimmy Carter's Washington D.C. funeral Thursday, after his death.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The public funeral celebrating former President Jimmy Carter's life and legacy was coordinated by a family that hails from the Chicago suburbs.

Rick Jasculca, a Chicago public affairs executive, worked for and with Carter for years, and considered him family.

It was a somber day that included stories of Carter that brought laughs, as well as tears.

Thursday was a national day of mourning to honor and remember Carter; President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy.

"Throughout his life he showed us what it means to be a practitioner of good works, a good and faithful servant of God and of the people," Biden said.

The gathering was a time for the nation to come together, to put aside politics and join the Carter family in remembering the legacy of the 39th president.

"They were small town people who never forgot who they were and where they were from, no matter what happened in their lives," grandson Jason Carter said.

Jasculca worked on Carter's 1976 presidential campaign, and did advance work when Carter became president.

He later joined his daughters, Lauren and Aimee, and son, Andrew, working with the Carter Center.

The four family members served as overall coordinators of the ceremony Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Jasculca reflected on the ceremony before returning to Chicago.

"It was really beautiful. You know, I think it really captured the totality of Jimmy Carter," Jasculca said.

It was a sentiment echoed often during Thursday's ceremony.

"He had the courage and strength to stick to his principals, even when they were politically unpopular," Jason Carter said.

Jasculca considered Carter a second father, who became dear to his entire family.

"My grandkids call me 'Bop'; that's their name for me. And they call President Carter 'Bop Jimmy,'" Jasculca said.

Jasculca said, during their ceremony, he had a few moments. But, the emotions really hit him after.

"But, when we got to Andrews Air Force Base, and I knew this was the last time, you know, I'd be able to say goodbye, I just I, I'll be honest, I bust out crying on the tarmac," Jasculca said.