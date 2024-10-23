Man wanted in Northbrook lawyer's 2016 strangulation arrested in Mexico, US Marshals say

Police revealed Monday a person wanted in connection with the Dec. 7 strangulation death of 36-year-old Jigar Patel in north suburban Northbrook has been charged but is not in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois murder suspect has been arrested nearly eight years after police said he murdered a suburban lawyer.

John Panaligan of Aurora was arrested in Tepic, Mexico on Monday in the murder of Northbrook attorney Victor Jigar Patel.

Patel was found strangled to death in his office in the 1300-block of Shermer Road on Dec. 7, 2016.

At the time of his death, Patel, 36, was representing plaintiffs suing Panaligan in civil court.

The U.S. Marshal's Office said Panaligan lured Patel to his office by scheduling an appointment and using a disguise before allegedly strangling him to death.

Two days later, Panaligan was detained at the Canadian border for allegedly smuggling a firearm into Canada.

He was eventually allowed to return to the U.S. where he was interviewed by Northbrook Police.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Panaligan Feb. 8, 2017.

In November 2020 he was placed on the US Marshals' 15 Most Wanted. There was a reward offered of up to $25,000 for information leading to his capture.

Due to Panaligan's dual citizenship between the U.S. and the Republic of the Philippines, authorities believed he could have traveled anywhere.

On Tuesday, Panaligan was deported to the U.S. from Mexico shortly after his arrest.

