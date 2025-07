Small plane overturns while landing in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A small, single engine plane overturned on landing Saturday afternoon in Joliet.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Joliet Regional Airport.

Police said the pilot was the only person on board and was able to safely get out of the plane.

Authorities haven't said what may have caused the plane to flip.

No further information was immediately available.