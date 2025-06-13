3 men shot at large gathering outside apartments, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Three men were injured in a south suburban shooting on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:47 p.m. outside the Riverwalk Homes Apartments in the 300-block of North Broadway Street, according to Joliet police.

Officers were responding to a call of a large gathering when they overheard gunfire near the Broadway Street entrance.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

A 32-year-old man had also been shot in the right leg. A 45-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police said both of their conditions had stabilized.

Joliet police said that two of the injured men were allegedly involved in the shooting. A police guard is with each at the hospital.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Two vehicles were damaged by the shooting.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is asked to call the Joliet Police Department.