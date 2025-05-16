5-year-old boy shot by 8-year-old child in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A young boy was shot by another child early Friday at a home in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 12:11 a.m. in the 500 block of Dover Street in Joliet, police said.

Investigators said a 5-year-old boy was shot by an 8-year-old child Friday at a residence at the location. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 8-year-old child had gained access to a handgun in a bedroom of the home, Joliet police said.

The Joliet Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

