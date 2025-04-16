24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Body found after house fire extinguished in Joliet Township, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 11:20PM
A body was found after a house fire was extinguished Wednesday on Pontiac Street in East Joliet, Joliet Township, Will County officials said.

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found after a house fire was extinguished Wednesday in the south suburbs.

The fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of Pontiac Street in Joliet Township, the East Joliet Fire Protection District said.

Firefighters responded to the house that was fully engulfed in flames around 4:30 p.m., officials said. The fire was extinguished just before 5:30 p.m.

While investigating the fire, first responders found a person's body on the first floor of the home, officials said. Their age, gender and identity were not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

The Illinois Fire Marshall and Will County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the fire and the death.

No further information was immediately available.

