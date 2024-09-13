Joliet West High School on 'secure and hold protocol' amid rumor of weapon in building: officials

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet West High School is on "secure and hold protocol" amid a rumor of a weapon inside a school building, officials said on Friday afternoon.

School officials said they are aware of a rumor that there is a weapon in the building at West Campus.

The school is entering into a secure and hold protocol, which means everyone stays inside and, in their classrooms, officials said. There will be no one entering or exiting the building.

School officials said they have no evidence to verify this rumor, and they are working with the Joliet Police Department.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.