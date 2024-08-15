Jordan Chiles breaks silence on bronze medal being stripped

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal for the individual floor exercise, according to an Olympic ruling. Plus, ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports on the latest Olympic news.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal for the individual floor exercise, according to an Olympic ruling. Plus, ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports on the latest Olympic news.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal for the individual floor exercise, according to an Olympic ruling. Plus, ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports on the latest Olympic news.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal for the individual floor exercise, according to an Olympic ruling. Plus, ABC News' Ines de La Cuetara reports on the latest Olympic news.

U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles broke her silence over having the bronze medal she won from the floor exercise in Paris stripped by the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a challenge.

"I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days," Chiles wrote on social media. "I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time."

She continued, "While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away. I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.