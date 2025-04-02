Federal judge dismisses NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case

Attorney Michael Bachner explains the judge's decision in dismissing the charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

Attorney Michael Bachner explains the judge's decision in dismissing the charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

Attorney Michael Bachner explains the judge's decision in dismissing the charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

Attorney Michael Bachner explains the judge's decision in dismissing the charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK -- A federal judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams, but not in the way President Donald Trump's administration wanted.

Judge Dale Ho dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived.

The Justice Department sought to have the case dismissed to free Adams to cooperate with the mayor's immigration agenda. The department wanted the case dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be brought again.

Adams was indicted last year in the Southern District of New York on five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions and an attempted cover-up. He had pleaded not guilty.

N.J. Burkett has more from City Hall as this breaking news story continues.

Judge Ho declined to endorse the DOJ's desired outcome.

"In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents. That appearance is inevitable, and it counsels in favor of dismissal with prejudice," Ho decided.

RELATED: 4 top aides to NYC Mayor Eric Adams resign after Department of Justice moves to dismiss his case

An attorney for Adams released a statement saying that justice for both Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed.

"The case against Eric Adams should have never been brought in the first place-and finally today that case is gone forever," attorney Alex Spiro said. "From Day 1, the mayor has maintained his innocence and now justice for Eric Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed."

The decision to dismiss the charges came just days after Adams' lawyer had pushed for them to be dismissed ahead of the April 3 deadline for petitions to be submitted for mayoral candidates to get on the June primary ballot.

Attorney Michael Bachner explains Judge Ho's decision:

Attorney Michael Bachner explains the judge's decision in dismissing the charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

Mayor Adams spoke out after the decision was made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The mayor was there to talk about his Retail Theft Taskforce.

"This city is coming back better than ever. And those with the foolish assumption that this is a city of chaos, that is a lie," he said.

A spokesperson with the Department of Justice released the following statement:

"This case was an example of political weaponization and a waste of resources. We are focused on arresting a prosecuting terrorists while returning the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe."