Judge blocks deportation of Georgetown fellow detained by immigration authorities

A lawsuit says the Donald Trump administration appeared to target Georgetown University fellow Badar Khan Suri due to his wife's Palestinian identity.

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge has blocked the removal of Georgetown researcher Badar Khan Suri, who was detained by immigration authorities this week.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles issued an order barring Suri's deportation from the United States "unless and until the Court issues a contrary order."

A lawsuit filed by Suri's attorneys said the Trump administration appeared to be targeting the Georgetown University fellow due to his wife's identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech.

On March 17, Suri, a visiting scholar with lawful status, was arrested outside of his apartment building and charged with removability and detained, according to a complaint obtained by ABC News. An attorney for Suri told ABC News he is currently being held in Louisiana.

The Department of Homeland Security alleges Suri was spreading Hamas propaganda and accused him of having ties to the terror group.

"This was done pursuant to a policy to retaliate against and punish noncitizens like Mr. Suri solely for their family ties to those who may have either expressed criticism of U.S. foreign policy as it relates to Israel," attorneys representing Suri said in the complaint. Suri's wife is a U.S. citizen, his attorneys said.

On Monday, according to the complaint, law enforcement agents who identified themselves as members of DHS, told Suri that the government had revoked his visa and did not permit Suri's wife to hand over his passport and other documents.

"The agents had face coverings and Ms. Saleh could only see their eyes," attorneys said in the complaint.

Two hours after he was removed, Suri called his wife to let her know he was being transferred to a detention center in Farmville, Virginia, his attorneys said.

"The Rubio Determination and the government's subsequent actions... and plans to whisk him 1,600 miles away in the same manner as the government did in the case of Mr. Mahmoud Khalil, isolating him from his wife, children, community and legal team, are plainly intended as retaliation and punishment for Mr. Suri's protected speech," the complaint says, referring to the recent arrest of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Attorneys for Suri are requesting the court in Alexandria, Virginia, to assume jurisdiction and vacate the Trump administration's "unlawful policy of targeting noncitizens for removal based on First Amendment-protected speech advocating for Palestinian rights/and or their family relationships."

DHS said Suri was "actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media," according to a statement. The department alleges Suri had close connections to a "known or suspected terrorist" who is a senior adviser to Hamas.

One of the attorneys who represents Suri said his detainment happened because "President Trump wants to silence anyone he suspects to hold a political opinion contrary to his."

"ICE kidnappings are not new," Nermeen Arastu told ABC News. "This is part of a larger pattern of racially motivated attacks on immigrant communities under the Trump administration. Across the country, people from all political backgrounds are being targeted by U.S. immigration authorities simply because of their opinions or beliefs."

The attorney said Suri's legal team was able to connect with him and he is currently held in Louisiana.

Georgetown University said Suri is an Indian national who was granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention," the university said in a statement. "We support our community members' rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly."

