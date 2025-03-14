Woman, 80, drowns in Cedar Lake, ID'd by medical examiner

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WLS) -- An 80-year-old woman died after the medical examiner said she drowned in Northwest Indiana.

The incident happened on Tuesday near 129th Avenue and Parrish Avenue in Cedar Lake, according to the Lake County, Indiana Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner was called to the emergency room to respond to a drowning at about 8 a.m.

Judith Ann Borgman, 80 of Cedar Lake, was identified as the woman who died.

It is unknown how the drowning happened.

No other information was available.