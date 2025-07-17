Chicago native honored for leading NCAA team to championship amid breast cancer fight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Katie Schumacher-Cawley accepted the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance last night at the ESPYS.

The Penn State women's volleyball coach was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

But the McAuley graduate continued coaching, while fighting her own fight, without missing a practice.

That grit and determination took Schumacher-Cawley all the way to the NCAA National Championship.

She became the first woman to guide Penn State to the championship game.

She was honored on Wednesday for her perseverance at the ESPY awards.

"This past year has been one I could've never imagine," Schumacher-Cawley said. "It's been filled with challenges with grit with tears, but also with perspective, purpose, and unbelievable love. Cancer changed my life, but it didn't take it. It didn't take my belief. It didn't take my spirit and it didn't take my team."

Katie Schumacher-Cawley accepts the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Katie graduated from Mother McAuley High School in 1997. She was a star athlete on both the volleyball and basketball teams.

President of her alma mater Carey Temple Harrington says they are overwhelmed with pride.

"We are not surprised by her athletic excellence or her character," Temple Harrington said. "She's the same person she was at Mother Macauley. She is filled with humility, graciousness, inclusivity, and she has deep roots in our community, and she was just back. She was here for a tournament just on Friday night."

Katie is now in remission. She credits her husband, three daughters and her mom, for helping her through.

