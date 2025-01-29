Kelly Ripa presses hubby Mark Consuelos for 'Scream 7' scoop: "Are you the killer?"

Kelly Ripa reacts to husband Mark Consuelos' new job on "Scream 7" and presses him for movie secrets.

NEW YORK -- The "Scream 7" killer works hard, but Kelly Ripa works harder!

On this morning's "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa reacted to the announcement that husband and co-host Mark Consuelos joined the cast of "Scream 7."

"Is that what you've been doing behind my back?," Ripa joked.

Consuelos said he had the most amazing time filming with franchise creator and director Kevin Williamson.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox who starred in the original film, are back to reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers respectively.

Since the plot of the movie is shrouded in secrecy, Ripa tried to get any nugget of information she could from her beloved with a humorous yet thorough interrogation.

"You are the killer right? Do you die?," she asked.

"I can't tell you anything!! Don't try... to get it out of me."

"But you're probably the killer right?"

"I can't tell you anything. I can't even look at you!"

Mark mentioned working with Campbell and Cox and Ripa continued to press for information.

"Because you kill them?"

A playfully exasperated Mark threw up his hands while the audience laughed.

"I'm not saying anything, I can't say anything!"

"Are you death adjacent?"

"I can't say anything."

"Do one of them kill you?"

Consuelos held strong, but did mention that son Michael was more excited about this role than anything else he's done in his 30 year acting career.

"He was so excited. He said 'Dad I manifested this for you,'" Consuelos said.

"Does he know if you're the killer?," Ripa asked.

Consuelos assured his wife - and the audience - that their son knows nothing, then tried to pivot to talking about another co-star Joel McHale, to which Ripa asked, "Is he the killer?"

"I don't know I don't know. He plays Neve Campbell's husband."

"And when you hung out with him was it because you killed him?"

"Yes, no, maybe. I can't say anything!"

Consuelos then moved the conversation along to other topics before he could accidentally break and spill secrets.

You can watch the hilarious exchange in the video player above.

"Scream 7" will be in theaters next year.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" airs weekdays, check your local listings for air times.

