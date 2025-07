Kids cook up fun no-bake treats for 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Junior Chefs Kitchen founder Niki Cordell and 7-year-old Layla showed ABC7 how kids can get involved in the kitchen this holiday with a simple no-bake recipe called "Goodie Balls."

The program teaches kids easy, healthy recipes to build confidence and make cooking fun. The festive treat combines oats, seeds, dried fruit, and sun butter, no oven needed.

For more recipes and info, visit juniorchefskitchen.com or @juniorchefskitchen on Instagram.