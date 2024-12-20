This grateful pup was rescued from a landfill thanks to a kind stranger

This amazing video shows a good Samaritan saving a dog who was found in a landfill in Atikameg, Alberta. Priscella Greyeyes and her husband are always on the lookout for animal friends who might need a helping hand, and this time, they caught the rescue on video.

At first, the pup is clearly afraid, but once Greyeyes' husband brings over a box spring to make a ramp for the dog, it begins to climb out of the deep bin and wag its tail. The pup then shares a sweet hug with Greyeyes' husband after the rescue. Kind strangers like this truly make the world a better place!

We all need a little good news from time to time! Each week, we bring you the best heartwarming content from around the web that will bring a smile to your face, and maybe even a few happy tears to your eyes, too.

Looking for more heartwarming, good news content? Follow Localish on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for more videos like this!