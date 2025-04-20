24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 killed in fiery Kankakee crash, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 20, 2025 7:16PM
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people died in a fiery south suburban crash early Sunday morning, officials said.

Kankakee police said officers responded to the crash in the 900-block of South Cobb Boulevard just after 1 a.m.

A 2008 GMC Yukon had left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

Police said officers tried to rescue the people inside the burning vehicle, but they were unable to overcome the heavy fire.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 45-year-old Kiyantis Riley, 48-year-old Philip Birdsong and 41-year-old Jeffrey Clark II. They all lived in Kankakee.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

