24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Korean folk banners on display at UIC 'Citizenship for All' event

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 2, 2025 1:02AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special exhibit and performances Sunday at the University of Illinois Chicago's Jane Addams Hull-House Museum.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The "Citizenship for All: Storytelling Through Nonggi" event was part of a community gathering in partnership with the Hana Center.

There was live music and dance and more than 100 Korean folk banners, or Nonggi, on display. They were made over the past two years by community members with help from an artist.

The event was free to attend. More information can be found here.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW