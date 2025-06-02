Korean folk banners on display at UIC 'Citizenship for All' event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a special exhibit and performances Sunday at the University of Illinois Chicago's Jane Addams Hull-House Museum.

The "Citizenship for All: Storytelling Through Nonggi" event was part of a community gathering in partnership with the Hana Center.

There was live music and dance and more than 100 Korean folk banners, or Nonggi, on display. They were made over the past two years by community members with help from an artist.

The event was free to attend. More information can be found here.