Lake Forest teacher shares story of Nazi guard who worked as Oak Park school custodian in new book

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local teacher is sharing the true story of a Nazi guard who settled in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, becoming a school custodian there, and what happened when his dark past was revealed.

The book is called "Our Nazi: An American Suburb's Encounter with Evil."

Michael Soffer joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

Soffer said he was always aware of the story growing up in the area.

When he was teaching at Lake Forest High School, his students were interested in how the community reacted.

Soffer said the subject of his story worked at the local school for decades.