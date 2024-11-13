24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lake Forest teacher shares story of Nazi guard who worked as Oak Park school custodian in new book

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 2:19AM
Lake Forest teacher shares story of Nazi guard who settled in suburbs
Lake Forest teacher shares story of Nazi guard who settled in suburbsA Lake Forest High School teacher talked about his new book Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local teacher is sharing the true story of a Nazi guard who settled in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park, becoming a school custodian there, and what happened when his dark past was revealed.

The book is called "Our Nazi: An American Suburb's Encounter with Evil."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Michael Soffer joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

RELATED: Nazi demonstrators gather outside 'Diary of Anne Frank' play in Michigan

Soffer said he was always aware of the story growing up in the area.

When he was teaching at Lake Forest High School, his students were interested in how the community reacted.

Soffer said the subject of his story worked at the local school for decades.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW