Chicago shooting: Woman shot inside vehicle in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot inside a vehicle on the city's North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 1000-block of West Belmont Avenue just after 2 a.m.

A passenger in a vehicle heard shots and felt pain before realizing she had suffered a graze wound to her forehead, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim, a 25-year-old woman, who was then transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

A witness told officers the gunshots may have been fired from a dark-colored vehicle.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

<

/center>