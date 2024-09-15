Chicago shooting: Woman shot inside vehicle in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot inside a vehicle on the city's North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 1000-block of West Belmont Avenue just after 2 a.m.
A passenger in a vehicle heard shots and felt pain before realizing she had suffered a graze wound to her forehead, police said.
The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim, a 25-year-old woman, who was then transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.
A witness told officers the gunshots may have been fired from a dark-colored vehicle.
There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates
<
/center>