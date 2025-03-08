Police investigation underway in parking lot of Walmart in Lansing

A Lansing, Illinois police investigation is underway Saturday in the parking lot of a Walmart grocery store on Torrence Avenue.

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A police investigation is underway Saturday in the south suburbs.

The parking lot outside of a Walmart in Lansing, located at 17625 Torrence Ave., was closed off for hours while police could been seen investigating, and they were focusing their attention on a car in the lot.

One customer, who did not want to go on camera, told ABC7 she saw someone, who looked to have been shot, being helped by paramedics. ABC7 is still waiting to hear back from Lansing police to confirm that information, but several evidence markers could be seen surrounding a gray car.

At one point, customers told ABC7 they were told to either stay inside of the store or away from the parking lot while police investigated.

Traffic was being re-routed around the scene, and as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC7 was told customers are now able to go inside of the Walmart store again to shop.

ABC7 is still waiting to hear back from police to confirm whether anyone was hurt and if anyone has been arrested.

This is a breaking news story. Check with ABC7 for developments.