Last day to submit how Chicago Public Libraries impacted your life

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the last day to submit a story about how a Chicago Public Library has impacted your life.

Its for the library system's campaign called "Lifelong Learning".

It includes the personal stories of Chicagoans, and of how a library has shaped their learning journey.

Testimony of many Chicago families has already been posted to their website.

"My family recently moved to Chicago, and we have been enjoying our visits to the library," reader Ernesto said. "I like to go there every morning to read the newspaper and see what's happening in the city. On the weekends, the library is a warm place for us to hang out and find books in Spanish to read together."

To see more stories, or to share your own, click here.