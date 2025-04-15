24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
$150K reward offered for information on robbery of mail carrier Lawndale

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 2:00AM
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the Lawndale, Chicago robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward to anyone who can help catch three men accused of robbing a letter carrier on Chicago's West Side earlier this year.

The robbery happened just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 13, near Flournoy and Francisco in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

The thieves got away with USPS property and fled the scene on foot.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

