$150K reward offered for information on robbery of mail carrier Lawndale

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the Lawndale, Chicago robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the Lawndale, Chicago robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the Lawndale, Chicago robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information on the Lawndale, Chicago robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward to anyone who can help catch three men accused of robbing a letter carrier on Chicago's West Side earlier this year.

The robbery happened just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 13, near Flournoy and Francisco in the city's Lawndale neighborhood.

The thieves got away with USPS property and fled the scene on foot.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood