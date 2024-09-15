Inaugural 'Democracy at Risk' film festival to open at Gene Siskel Film Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The League of Women Voters of Chicago is teaming up with the Gene Siskel Film Center for its inaugural film festival, "Democracy at Risk," from Sept. 16-21 at 164 N. State Street in downtown Chicago.

Four carefully curated films include Oscar-winning features and documentaries that delve into the challenges facing democracy today. General admission is $14.50, with discounted rates available for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at www.siskelfilmcenter.org/democracy.

Jacky Grimshaw, who served as former mayor Harold Washington's legislative aide and now a public policy advocate, will introduce "Punch 9 for Harold Washington" on Monday at 6 p.m.

Jill Wine-Banks, a key prosecutor during the Watergate scandal and author of "The Watergate Girl" (soon to be a major motion picture) will introduce "All the President's Men" on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. and will participate in a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. Costa-Gavras' political thriller "Z" screens on Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. The 1957 classic, "A Face in the Crowd" (starring Andy Griffith) screens Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

"Whether you're a seasoned activist or new to civic engagement, these films offer a profound exploration of democracy's complexities and the essential role of informed participation in government," said Jane Ruby, President of the League of Women Voters of Chicago.

"Our film festival underscores the League's commitment to stimulating conversation, enhancing understanding of democratic institutions, and promoting civic involvement through films that address both historical and contemporary political issues."

PUNCH 9 FOR HAROLD WASHINGTON -- Monday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

Harold Washington's 1983 election victory signaled a new era for Chicago after surviving one of the dirtiest political campaigns in American history Washington took office with the promise to improve public education reform city government and protects civil rights. Navigating the treacherous waters of Chicago's political landscape, Washington confronted formidable opponents and challenges both within his own party and from external forces before his untimely death less than a year into his second term. Punch 9 for Harold Washington is the winner of the Chicago International Film Festival's documentary Audience Choice Award, and it is a thrilling portrait of Chicago's first African American mayor, the battles he fought, and the legacy he left.

ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN -- Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. with special in person guest Jill Wine-Banks (known as "The Watergate Girl") author and legal analyst.

Wine-Banks will introduce the film and participate in a cocktail reception from 5-6 p.m.

Mere months before the 1972 Nixon/McGovern presidential election Washington had reporter Washington's first Washington Post first reporter Bob Woodward played by Robert Redford is assigned to cover what appears to be a minor break in at the Democratic Party headquarters he quickly learns there is far more to the story. Teaming up with his fellow Post reporter Carl Bernstein (played by Dustin Hoffman), the two men uncover one of the greatest political scandals in United States' history. As gripping and revealing as when it first was released nearly 50 years ago, Alan J. Pacula's film was nominated eight times and remains one of the best movies ever made about journalism, justice and American politics.

Z (Directed by Costa-Gavras, France, Algeria 127 minutes) -- Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Costa Gavras' urgent and pulse pounding Z begins with a bold statement, "Any similarity to actual events or persons living or dead is not coincidental -- it is intentional. Yves Montand stars as a left-leaning public figure whose murder during a political demonstration is covered up by the military and government officials. Mostly based on the 1963 assassination of an activist, Z pulses with energy and outrage. The film is a political statement as much as it is a political thriller. Winner of the Academy Award for Best International Film, Z is essential viewing for every voter and as Roger Ebert wrote, "Z is a film of our time...it is about how even moral victories are corrupted. It will make you weep and will make you angry... it will tear your guts out."

A FACE IN THE CROWD (1957) -- Saturday, Septe. 21 at 2 p.m.

Disturbingly prescient and chillingly relevant, A FACE IN THE CROWD chronicles the rise and fall of Larry Rhodes -- a truly creepy Andy Griffith in his debut role who was plucked out of obscurity and put on the radio by local entertainment producer Marla Jeffries, played by Patricia Neal. Rhodes quickly gains popularity for his charismatic "tell it like it is" and as his fame and ego inflate, capitalizes on his stardom to endorse a presidential candidate for personal gain. A FACE IN THE CROWD is a savage cautionary tale about the incestuous relationship between media and politics and the danger of celebrity. As Rhodes says himself, "I'm not just an entertainer, I'm an influencer a wielder of opinion a force... a force!"