Learn to draw Mickey Mouse from the official voice of Mickey, Bret Iwan

Bret Iwan gives a Mickey Mouse drawing demonstration to follow along
LOS ANGELES -- Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse gave On The Red Carpet a step-by-step tutorial on how to draw Mickey.
Iwan's been voicing Mickey for 15 years on shows like "Mickey Mouse Funhouse," Disney Parks attractions and more.
He's also a Disney artist, having painted the official Mickey Mouse portrait for Mickey's 95th birthday and he's illustrated a new book, "Camp Mickey and Minnie: One Wild Summer."
Watch Iwan's lesson on how to draw Mickey in the video above.