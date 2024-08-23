WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Learn to draw Mickey Mouse from the official voice of Mickey, Bret Iwan

Bret Iwan gives a Mickey Mouse drawing demonstration to follow along

ByRyder Maldonado OTRC logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 9:00PM
Learn to draw Mickey Mouse from the official voice of him, Bret Iwan
On The Red Carpet spoke with the official voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan. Follow along as he gives a drawing tutorial of the Disney icon.

LOS ANGELES -- Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse gave On The Red Carpet a step-by-step tutorial on how to draw Mickey.

Iwan's been voicing Mickey for 15 years on shows like "Mickey Mouse Funhouse," Disney Parks attractions and more.

He's also a Disney artist, having painted the official Mickey Mouse portrait for Mickey's 95th birthday and he's illustrated a new book, "Camp Mickey and Minnie: One Wild Summer."

Watch Iwan's lesson on how to draw Mickey in the video above.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW