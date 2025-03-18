At least 1 dead in Mount Prospect crash, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person died in a north suburban crash on Monday evening, police said.

Mount Prospect police said in a statement posted to X just before 8:15 p.m. that the crash happened near Wolf Road and Lowden Lane.

All lanes of Wolf Road between Feehanville Drive and Central Road are closed for the investigation.

Police did not immediately say what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone else was injured.

Further information was not immediately available.