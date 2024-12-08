The officer lost control of his motorcycle while attempting a trick and severed his hand in the process, according to witnesses.

At least 10 injured after officer on motorcycle crashes into crowd at California holiday parade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- At least 10 people were injured Saturday afternoon when a police officer crashed into a crowd at a holiday celebration in Palm Springs.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade.

According to a statement issued by the city, the crash happened along the parade route.

Ten people, including the officer, were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the city said.

The officer reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while attempting a trick and severed his hand in the process, according to witnesses. The motorcycle continued moving into the crowd without him.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and is requesting video and images be emailed to PSCityGovernmentMedia@palmspringsca.gov.

"We appreciate the community's support and our thoughts are with the officer, his family and all of those injured today," read the city's statement.

The incident remains under investigation.