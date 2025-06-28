Lemonhead offers burst of sunshine with free candy deliveries on rainy summer Fridays

Through Labor Day, Lemonhead is delivering free packs of Lemonhead Ropes via its Virtual Sunshine Stand, supported by Gopuff, on rainy summer Fridays.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mr. Lemonhead kicks off summer Fridays, bringing brightness to your rainy day.

Now through Labor Day, if rain is forecasted to wash out your Friday plans, Lemonhead will add brightness to your day by delivering free packs of its new, vibrant Lemonhead Ropes right to your door via its Virtual Sunshine Stand, supported by Gopuff.

More than half a decade since its last product launch, Lemonhead is introducing a new candy format with Lemonhead Ropes. The product features a soft, tart center wrapped in a chewy, citrusy outer layer, featuring the iconic, pucker-worthy lemon flavor fans know and love, now in rope form.

For a chance to get the new citrusy treat, visit the Lemonhead Ropes Virtual Sunshine Stand via www.LemonheadRopes.com between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET every summer Friday now through Aug. 29 and enter your delivery address. If showers are anticipated in your local weather forecast, you're eligible to receive an on-demand delivery that includes four free packages of Lemonhead Ropes, enough to share with family and friends for an added boost to the day.

Rainy markets will be determined by National Weather Service forecasts with Gopuff's proprietary weather forecasting platform, Puffcast. Don't get caught in the rain without your Lemonhead Ropes; be one of the 10,000 total deliveries this summer, while supplies last.

"The Lemonhead brand is an icon in the candy category, and everyone knows it for its bright, mouth-puckering lemon flavor," said Ashley Incarnato, senior marketing director at Ferrara Candy Company. "Our new Lemonhead Ropes reintroduces the classic lemon flavor that consumers love in a modern new format for even more people to enjoy. We can't wait to refresh summertime routines with our latest candy in an unexpected way, rain or shine."