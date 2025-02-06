2nd man dies after car crashes near Lemont creek: Will County Sheriff's Office

The man killed after a car crashed into a Lemont creek has been ID'd.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A second person has died after a car plunged into a creek in Lemont Wednesday morning, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a 33-year-old man, who was in the back seat, died at a hospital from his injuries.

He had been ejected from the car, and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He was not immediately identified.

The front-seat passenger Sameer S. Gowani, 36, of Lisle was also killed in the crash.

He died on the scene.

The 34-year old male driver is stable.

Surveillance video shows the horrifying moments the Tesla Model 3 sped east down 135th Street, left the road and crashed into Long Run Creek below, near South Archer Road.

The video shows the black car shoot through the residential street and careen off the roadway with sparks flying just after 2 a.m.

The vehicle lost control on a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a curb before becoming airborne.

The vehicle went over the creek, cleared it and came to a rest in a ravine on the opposite side of the creek, the sheriff's office said.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said three people were inside the car when it left the road.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the car mangled, leaving tire tracks in the dirt, with debris scattered on the road's bank and in what appears to be a nearby marsh.

Bundled up Will County deputies scoured the crash scene, looking for clues that could explain why the car left the roadway in the first place.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The mangled car was towed away, while deputies remained on the scene for hours.

A person who lives nearby said cars often speed on the stretch of 135th near Archer.

Charges have not been filed for the driver, but are being reviewed at this time.

