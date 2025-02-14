Leon Rogers, relationship expert Love McPherson join 'Windy City Weekend' for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Valentine's Day, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini hosted "Windy City Weekend" in front of a studio audience filled with excited "Windies" in a romantic mood.

To get the party started, Warner and Chiaverini welcomed an old friend back to the desk for the Host Chat segment: WGCI-FM morning man Leon Rogers.

Chiaverini surprised Warner with some flowers for Valentine's Day.

The group then talked about Valentine's Day related topics.

Love McPherson

Relationship expert Love McPherson joined 'Windy City Weekend' on Valentine's Day.

Chiaverini, Warner and Rogers then welcomed relationship expert Love McPherson to the studio. McPherson is a nationally known counselor who specializes in healing relationships by teaching individuals how to love better.

She has numerous speaking engagements and also offers personal counseling. Her latest book is "What Are We: The Five Stages of Dating."

Chiaverini, being the romantic that he is, also surprised McPherson with flowers.

McPherson talked with the group about numerous Valentine's Day-related subjects. They talked about "out of the box" ways of celebrating Valentine's Day; how a couple can celebrate Valentine's Day without a lot of hoopla; why men are less enthusiastic about Valentine's Day than women; how those without a partner can celebrate Valentine's Day; and how friends can celebrate Valentine's Day.

Playa Bowl/Kaitlyn Albanese

Here are some healthy Valentine's Day options.

Warner and Chiaverini then moved to the kitchen, where they were joined by Kaitlyn Albanese, who works with the Bucktown-based health food restaurant Playa Bowls.

Albanese showed Warner and Chiaverini how to make two healthy Valentine's Day offerings: the Bae Bowl and the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie. Both of these offerings are available at Playa Bowls through the month of February.

Playa Bowls is located at 1735 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago.

Roeper Reviews

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

Warner and Chiaverini then concluded the show with new reviews from film critic Richard Roeper.

'Captain America: Brave New World' - Spend

Roeper gave a positive review to the fourth and latest installment of Marvel Studios' "Captain America" series. This time, Anthony Mackie stars as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez and Shira Haas are also in the film.

'The Gorge' - Spend

Roeper also gave a positive review to "The Gorge," a thriller involving two elite snipers assigned to a mysterious mission by their respective nations: to guard an impenetrable gorge, without know what actually lies beneath. Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy are the stars.

'Cobra Kai' - Spend

Finally, Roeper gave a positive review to the sixth and final season "Cobra Kai" on Netflix, the direct sequel to the original four films in "The Karate Kid" franchise, which focuses on the characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.