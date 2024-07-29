'Les Miserables' making suburban debut; portion of proceeds benefiting Highland Park shooting fund

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the most famous musicals of all time is making its suburban debut.

The Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park got special permission to perform "Les Miserables."

The 44-person cast and 21-piece orchestra is hitting the stage at the new Deerfield Performing Arts Center.

Stacey Flaster, who's the choreographer and associate director, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

Jake Ziman also performed "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables," with Kevin Zhou on the keyboard.

Ziman plays Marius in the musical.

"Les Miserables" is running now through Aug. 11, at the Deerfield Performing Arts Center, located at 1959 Waukegan Road.

A portion of the proceeds is going to the Highland Park Shooting Recovery Fund.

Tickets start at $30.

Visit https://uptown.ludus.com for more information.