Multiple people hurt in Kentucky church shooting; suspect dead, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLS) -- Multiple people are injured following a shooting at a Kentucky church on Sunday, and the shooter is dead, officials said.

Kentucky State Police said the suspect shot a trooper around 11:30 a.m. local time in Fayette County.

The suspect then fled the scene and ended up at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, KSP said.

KSP said there are "multiple victims" at the church, and they are being treated at the scene.

The trooper who was shot is also receiving medical attention.

KSP said troopers and Lexington police were able to "secure" the suspect, who is now dead.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement, saying, "Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries. The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

