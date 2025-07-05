New art-inspired restaurant crafts creative cuisines for immersive dining experience in River North

LIA, short for Life Imitates Art, is a new River North, Chicago restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newly-opened restaurant in River North is making waves by blending Chicago's culinary and art scenes into an immersive dining experience.

LIA - short for Life Imitates Art - is more than just a restaurant spot; it's a living gallery where food and art collide.

Behind the concept are Chef Justin Vaiciunas and Michael Mauro of Canvas Hospitality, the duo known for Detroit's Pollock-inspired fine-dining gem The Jackson.

Guests at LIA will enjoy globally inspired, shareable plates, surrounded by vibrant installations from local artists and tributes to art-world icons.

The space also features a rotating "artist-in-residence" program, where each featured artist curates a tasting menu inspired by their work and showcases their pieces on LIA's gallery wall.

Chef and co-owner Justin Vaiciunas visited ABC7 Chicago to give viewers a look at what's popular on the menu.