Volunteers honored for packing 2.1M meals for children with 'Feed My Starving Children'

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Four women have spent more than a decade packing millions of meals, determined to make sure every child is fed.

They all volunteer for the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children in Libertyville.

The group has sites across the country. Each station at the suburban location is named after a different county.

The so-called "Haiti Ladies" are doing their part for the greater good.

"With wars around the world and civil war, strife, famines, this need is incredible," volunteer MaryAnn McDowell said.

McDowell has been volunteering at the site since it opened in 2012. She along with Mary Lou, Cinda and Linda are four friends who are being honored during Women's History Month for their service.

Site manager Stephanie Parker said they sometime volunteer twice a day.

"Even if it's a night before, sometimes it's been the day before that they come and drop everything for us, which is a commitment," Parker said.

For the better part of decade, the four women have forged of path of service by packing over 2.1 million meals for kids across the globe.

Volunteer Linda Rambo said she was even able to go to the Dominican Republic to deliver the food.

"Just see the joy on their face when they receive the food, and it's, how can that not lift your heart?," Rambo said.

Their passion has helped nearly 6,000 children get a daily meal for a full year.

But McDowell said it's not about numbers as much as it is about impact.

"I figure at least you can give your time," McDowell said. "If you're not able to go financially, you can come here and volunteer."

