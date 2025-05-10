Man killed in drive-by shooting in Little Village: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on the city's Southwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood's 2100-block of South Fairfield Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

A 36-year-old man was outside when a gray sedan drove by, and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in the body and arm, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene in the vehicle.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

