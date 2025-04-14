'Live with Kelly & Mark' celebrates first show in new Manhattan studio

'Live with Kelly and Mark' kicked off a new era in its new studio.

'Live with Kelly and Mark' kicked off a new era in its new studio.

'Live with Kelly and Mark' kicked off a new era in its new studio.

'Live with Kelly and Mark' kicked off a new era in its new studio.

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan -- After nearly four decades on the Upper West Side, "Live" officially began a new era in its brand new space at Hudson Square in Manhattan.

Kelly and Mark brought their chemistry and energy to their magnificent studio, which features a backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge and East River that moves.

"We don't know how they do that, it's a high-tech studio," they said.

While some things have changed, the heart of the show remains the same.

Celebrity guests are already loving the new digs.

The one thing they could not leave behind was the only piece the show brought with them, their mascot, Sammy.

So here's to new traditions and certainly more laughs!

"Live with Kelly and Mark" is owned by Disney, the same parent company as ABC Owned Television Stations.